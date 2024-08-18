MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.39% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

EYLD traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 41,485 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

