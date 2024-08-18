MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $311,000.

FFEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. 20,521 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

