McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,449 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 457,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,035. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.