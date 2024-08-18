Mdex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

