Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Sells $49,924.50 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

