Meter Governance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,311.32 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $61,311.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,246,873 coins and its circulating supply is 31,164,335 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,240,400 with 31,160,416 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

