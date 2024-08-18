MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:CXH opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $8.15.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
