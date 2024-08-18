MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CXH opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $8.15.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

