Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,515,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $109,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

