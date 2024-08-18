Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,515,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $109,800.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

