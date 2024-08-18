Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,500,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 671,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,328. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

