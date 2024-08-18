Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $362.92

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.92 ($4.63) and traded as low as GBX 321 ($4.10). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.21), with a volume of 986,902 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.92) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIDW

Midwich Group Stock Performance

About Midwich Group

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 362.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.98. The company has a market capitalization of £338.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76.

(Get Free Report)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.