Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

