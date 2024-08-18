Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Milestone Scientific stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,900. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.88. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

