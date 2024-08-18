Mina (MINA) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $494.67 million and $11.50 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,180,702,565 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,461,489 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,180,526,910.8400393 with 1,145,461,488.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41850253 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $10,215,401.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

