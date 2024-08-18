Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $882.30.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at $55,333,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,456 shares of company stock worth $71,350,378 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $914.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $925.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $828.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $743.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

