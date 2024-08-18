Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $882.30.
MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $914.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $925.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $828.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $743.51.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.
Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monolithic Power Systems
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.