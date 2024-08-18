Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.25

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.25 and traded as low as C$111.80. Morguard shares last traded at C$111.80, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Morguard Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$111.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.73%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

