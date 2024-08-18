Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $159,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.37. The stock had a trading volume of 438,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $424.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

