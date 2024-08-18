Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $2 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.