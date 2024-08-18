Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 250 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 868,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WH

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,144. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.