MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,073.23

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,073.23 ($13.70) and traded as low as GBX 995 ($12.70). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,002.50 ($12.80), with a volume of 13,111 shares trading hands.
MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,071.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 952.83. The company has a market capitalization of £161.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.27 and a beta of 0.04.
MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is currently 2,985.07%.
Insider Transactions at MS INTERNATIONAL
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.
