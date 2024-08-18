MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,073.23

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,073.23 ($13.70) and traded as low as GBX 995 ($12.70). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,002.50 ($12.80), with a volume of 13,111 shares trading hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,071.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 952.83. The company has a market capitalization of £161.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is currently 2,985.07%.

Insider Transactions at MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.17), for a total transaction of £101,975.70 ($130,203.91). In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.17), for a total value of £101,975.70 ($130,203.91). Also, insider Michael J. Bell acquired 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 991 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.47 ($25,521.54). Corporate insiders own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.