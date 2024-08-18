Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.3 %
NAII stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
