Navcoin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,725.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007830 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

