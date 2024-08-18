Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 34.7% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 442,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

