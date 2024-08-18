Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Neogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neogen

Neogen Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,615.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Neogen by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.