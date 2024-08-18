Netrum Price Tops $23.01 on Major Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $23.01 or 0.00039158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.0143126 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $27.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

