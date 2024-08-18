New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of NPABW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

