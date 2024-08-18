NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $177.30. The stock had a trading volume of 851,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.75. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

