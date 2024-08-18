Niza Global Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Niza Global has a total market cap of $79,106.65 and approximately $427,372.99 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.0003069 USD and is up 14.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $398,877.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

