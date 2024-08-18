North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.00. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$691.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

