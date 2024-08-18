NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

DIS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,277,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.