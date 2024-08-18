NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582,116.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $44.80.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 304.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
