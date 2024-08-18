NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.74

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.75. NSK shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.

NSK Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

