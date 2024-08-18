NSUR COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.
About NSUR COIN
NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
[Telegram](https://t.me/NSURco)
[Whitepaper](https://www.nsurcoin.com/WhitePaper)”
NSUR COIN Token Trading
