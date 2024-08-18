Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Oppenheimer

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock worth $506,063. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

