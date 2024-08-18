Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,649 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.