NYM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $67.40 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08061789 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,958,857.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

