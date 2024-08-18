Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 3,270,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,294. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

