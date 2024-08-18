Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 821,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 524,261 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 89,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. 1,841,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

