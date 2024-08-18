Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.89. 2,111,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

