Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares in the company, valued at $111,364,823,443.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,897,205 shares of company stock valued at $503,460,734. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

TMUS stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $196.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,411. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.