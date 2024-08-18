Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 636,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,808. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

