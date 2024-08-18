Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $161.55. 1,070,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,160. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

