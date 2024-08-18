Objectivity Squared LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Objectivity Squared LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 1.4% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,619. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

