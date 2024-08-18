Objectivity Squared LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. 1,009,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

