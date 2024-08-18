Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,334 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.2% in the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance
NASDAQ OMEX remained flat at $4.10 during trading hours on Friday. 138,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,926. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
