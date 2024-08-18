OFI Invest Asset Management Buys 675 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,928.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.54. 3,495,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,643 shares of company stock worth $50,749,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

