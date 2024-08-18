OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases 985 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $262.69. The stock had a trading volume of 547,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,344. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.41. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

