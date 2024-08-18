OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of WTM stock traded up $75.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,780.00. 12,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,748.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,749.57. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.