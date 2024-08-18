Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
OHI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 1,674,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,977.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 111,952 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 287,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
