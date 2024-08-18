Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

OHI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 1,674,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,977.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 111,952 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 287,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

