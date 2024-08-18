ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of ON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,085,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,229 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

