Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Update

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Ontrak Stock Performance
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative net margin of 186.35% and a negative return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
